Nigeria: Minister Flags Off Gateway Inland Dry Port Project

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gateway Inland Dry Port (GIDP), with a non-negotiable charge to the Ogun State government and the concessionaire that the port should be built on international standards with capability of handling the demands of modern trade.

The minister, who stated this at the flag-off for the Gateway Inland Dry Port at Papalanto, Ewekoro Local Government Area, Ogun State, stated this during a recent visit to a logistics hub in Lagos.

He also observed firsthand the challenges businesses face due to congestion at our traditional seaports, which result in longer transport times and increased costs.

According to him, Inland Dry Ports provides faster and more efficient alternatives for moving goods, ultimately benefiting our economy and reducing the burden on our coastal seaports.

He said: "This project is not merely about building infrastructure but about laying the foundation for a key logistics hub that will facilitate the movement of goods across Nigeria, creating over 5,000 direct jobs, 15,000 indirect jobs and stimulating local businesses.

"The development of inland dry ports, like this one, is a critical component of our broader strategy to position Nigeria as a leading player in the Blue Economy. As we continue to diversify our economy, it is essential to create infrastructure that serves as key nodes in our supply chain, reducing our reliance on traditional seaports. This Inland Dry Port will enhance the efficiency of our logistics network, contributing to the decongestion of Apapa and Tin Can Ports and improving Nigeria's trade competitiveness on the global stage."

The spokesperson of the ministry, Muhammad Zakari also said the minister further assured that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is actively working on policies to facilitate seamless port operations, including the automation of processes and the modernisation of infrastructure.

The minister further noted that the ministry will continue to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Works to prioritise road construction and upgrades, ensuring seamless connectivity to major economic centres.