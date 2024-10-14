Libya/Nigeria: Super Eagles Threaten to Boycott Afcon Qualifier Match Against Libya

14 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

Nigeria's Super Eagles have threatened to boycott the second leg of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

This followed alleged maltreatment of the Nigeria's contingent for the match by the Libyan government officials who kept and refused to clear the entire team at the Al Abaq Airport, 12 hours after they landed.

A statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday morning read: "Super Eagles still at Al Abraq Airport 12 hours after landing in Libya!

"The delegation of Nigeria to Tuesday's 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya still remained at the Al Abraq Airport 12 hours after landing in Libya.

"The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport. We understand the Al Abraq International Airport is only used for hajj operations.

"Fatigued players and officials have remained nonplussed as the host Libyan Football Federation failed to send any reception team or even vehicles to take the delegation members from the airport to their hotel, said to be 3 hours away in Benghazi.

"The NFF made arrangements for separate vehicles for the team but the plan was unhinged by the diversion of the aircraft.

"Players have resolved not to play the match any longer as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.