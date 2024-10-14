Nigeria: Super Eagles - Sports Minister Condemns the Actions of Libyan Authorities

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has strongly condemned the recent actions of Libyan authorities, who held the Nigerian Super Eagles and their official's hostage at Al Abaq Airport.

This incident occurred after the Nigerian aircraft, originally en route to Benghazi, was diverted to another city over a two-hour drive from the intended destination, just an hour before landing.

This diversion caused significant distress to the Super Eagles team, officials, and support staff, who were left stranded and subjected to unnecessary delays. The Honourable Minister expressed deep concern over the poor treatment of the team, particularly as they were in Libya for an international engagement.

"Such actions by the Libyan authorities are deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable. Holding our national team and officials hostage under any circumstances violates not only international sporting protocols but also the principles of respect and hospitality that should be extended to all visiting teams. The Nigerian government will not tolerate any form of disrespect or mistreatment toward our players and officials," Senator Enoh stated.

The Honourable Minister emphasized that the safety and welfare of the Super Eagles and their officials remain the government's top priority. He assured Nigerians that the Ministry of Sports Development is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant diplomatic channels, and other stakeholders to ensure the immediate and safe release of the team and their safe passage to their destination.

"We are in close contact with the appropriate authorities, and we are sparing no effort in ensuring that this situation is resolved swiftly. I urge everyone to remain calm while we engage diplomatically to address this matter," Senator Enoh added.

The Honourable Minister further called on the Libyan authorities to respect international sporting relations and the fundamental rights of athletes and officials traveling for official purposes. He stressed that sports diplomacy is a vital tool for fostering global unity, and such incidents should not be allowed to occur again.

Nigeria remains committed to strengthening international relations through sports, but it will not shy away from defending the rights and dignity of its athletes and officials when they are unfairly treated.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian public for their patience and support during this challenging time and reassured everyone that every necessary measure is being taken to bring the Super Eagles safely to their destination.