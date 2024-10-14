Nigeria: Obasanjo to Nigerians - God Didn't Create Nigeria to Be a Basket Case

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to take collective responsibility for the country's development, emphasizing that God did not create Nigeria to be a basket case.

Obasanjo's call to action came during the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Methodist Church Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday, where prominent leaders gathered to promote unity and prosperity.

Obasanjo reminisced about Abuja's development, recalling the Japanese group that designed the city's master plan with a population limit of 3 million. Today, Abuja has nearly 5 million residents.

He said, "I believe God has not created Nigeria to be a basket case. No, God has given us all that we need. I tell the joke about God creating Africa, and when He got to Nigeria, He put two rivers, the Benue and the Niger. There aren't many countries where God did that. He enriched the soil with oil, tin, and other minerals, and along the coast, He placed beautiful beaches and plenty of fish. Then, Archangel Michael said to God, 'You're doing too much here,' and God laughed and replied, 'Don't worry! You will see the people of this country. They will mess it all up.' So, what God has given us, we have messed up. It's not God's fault.

"When we were planning Abuja, we invited a Japanese group to develop the master plan. They advised that Abuja should be limited to a population of 3 million, which we accepted. After their presentation, I was worried it seemed too artificial. I told the leader of the Japanese group that I didn't want a city where I couldn't buy suya and boli. After explaining these to him, he assured me that they would be incorporated. Today, Abuja has a population of almost 5 million, exceeding the 3 million limit, and I can still buy suya and boli.

"Abuja itself will celebrate its 50th anniversary in two years, and we will all be there. I pray that your church will continue to grow from strength to strength and that God, who made you the first church in Nigeria, will continue to place you at the forefront of Christianity and the spread of the Gospel."

Other Nigerian leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, joined Obasanjo in promoting unity and prosperity.

President Tinubu, represented by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, praised the Methodist Church's contributions to education, social justice, and community outreach. He urged the church to remain steadfast in its commitment to prayer and service.

He said, "The church's initiatives in education have empowered generations, equipping our youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in an ever-changing world. It has been instrumental in promoting peace and unity in our nation, with messages of love, reconciliation, and understanding fostering dialogue among diverse communities. Your leadership is crucial, especially in challenging times, as we face multifaceted difficulties.

"The government recognizes the importance of collaboration with faith-based organizations to address these issues. Together, we can mobilize resources, provide essential services, and advocate for the voiceless. The church can offer moral leadership and ethical governance. I urge you to remain steadfast in your commitment to prayer, not just for your communities but for Nigeria and its leaders."

The Methodist Church's Prelate, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, encouraged Nigerians to persevere and work together, noting that the country's challenges require a united front. Nigeria, he emphasized, holds a significant place on the world map due to its large population.

According to him, "God holds this nation close to His heart, which is why He has blessed us with human potential and abundant natural resources. We have no reason to complain. Nigeria, as a nation, is like a baby learning to crawl. A child struggles to grow, standing and falling until their bones and systems are strong and aligned. When we join hands and pray for one another, understanding our shared goals, Nigeria will rise to greatness. Our country holds a significant place on the world map due to our large population. Nations around the globe believe in us, yet we often undermine ourselves in small ways. However, in the near future, God will guide us, and things will begin to improve. We must all contribute; we must work together to ensure that Nigeria is built properly for future generations."

Minister of Finance Wale Edun highlighted the importance of faith, resilience, and collective action in overcoming Nigeria's challenges. He expressed optimism about the country's economic future, citing its potential for growth.

Edun said, "As we consider what our prelate preached, we see that this is a time, just as the Methodist Church in Abuja has endured over the years. Under our president, this is a time to maintain our faith, belief, and resilience, knowing that better days are ahead. The light, as preached by His Eminence, is at the end of the tunnel. As we celebrate today, I congratulate us all, and my prayer is that very soon we will be celebrating in other dimensions, including the turnaround of the Nigerian economy."

Former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, recalled the support the Methodist Church gave to him when he initiated his 'Nigeria Prays' rally and stated that some of the challenges facing the country at that time have reduced.

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan, represented by former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, John-Kennedy Opera, congratulated the Methodist Church on its anniversary, praising its unique fellowship and commitment to spreading the Gospel.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, along with 20 senators, attended, underscoring the importance of interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

Other dignitaries present included former Senate President David Mark and bishops and archbishops of the Methodist Church.