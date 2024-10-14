Libya/Nigeria: Ekong Insists Libya's Knights Will Be Tough in Reverse Fixture On Tuesday

Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong, has predicted that Libya's Mediterranean Knights will be even tougher nut to crack when both teams clash again Tuesday night in Benina.

Tuesday's rematch will kick off by 8pm at a packed 10,000-capacity stadium and it will be played on an artificial pitch.

Despite dominating the North Africans last Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, it was the personal brilliance of Lazio's attacking midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, for Nigeria in the 71st minute to snatch all three points at stake.

Dele-Bashiru snapped up the cross by Moses Simon to rifle to Libya's goalkeeper, Abu Bakr Alwuheeshi's blind side to record the lone goal for Nigeria.

Libya are rooted to the bottom of Group D halfway through the 2025 AFCON qualifying series with only a point and are hard pressed to win in front of their fans on Tuesday to get their campaign back on track.

"Libya will come out fighting, but we want to go there and seal our AFCON qualification," Ekong stressed Friday night after the slim win for Nigeria.

He admitted to know that Eagles are not going to Benina to play just the 11 players on the field.

"The crowd will be hostile there, they will make it hard for us, but we will be ready," the Al-Kholood of Saudi Pro League central defender further hinted.

Ekong said it was difficult to break down the very defensive Libyans, but was pleased the Super Eagles won the three points at stake in Uyo.

"Libya came to get a point, they played defensively, eight defenders at the edge of their box, they kept us out for a long time," he said.

"It was an ugly win and it took a lot of time before we scored, but we got the three points and that's good for us.

"A win is a win and I will take this win.

"We need to be more clinical (in front goal), try to convert half chances to goals," concludes the Super Eagles Captain in apparent reference to the wasteful nature of the Nigerian forwards with Victor Boniface the worst culprit.