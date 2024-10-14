Nigeria: 2025 Hajj - Board Directs Intending Pilgrims to Deposit N8.4million

An official explained that early deposits were necessary due to Saudi Arabia's new policy, which required payments to be made two months before Arafat Day.

The Edo Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has instructed 2025 Hajj pilgrims to pay an initial deposit of N8.4 million each, pending the final announcement from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Ibrahim Oyarekhua, the board's chairperson, gave the directive on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Benin.

He explained that early deposits were necessary due to Saudi Arabia's new policy, which required payments to be made two months before Arafat Day.

Mr Oyarekhua stated that the final Hajj fare is usually announced two to three weeks before the payment period closes, and making a deposit facilitates completing the payment.

"The board is sensitising Muslim communities about the importance of deposits, even if they can't pay the full N8.4 million initially.

"Last year, all pilgrims received their visas before departing for Saudi Arabia, thanks to the new policy.

"Intending pilgrims are urged to deposit any amount into the board's account to secure their spot."