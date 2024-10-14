Ghana: Parliament Reconvenes Tomorrow - As Govt Seeks to Revoke Environmental Protection Regulations, 2023

Members of Parliament (MPs) have been recalled from recess to commence the Fifth Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The notice of commencement, signed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on September 30, 2024, said the meeting would commence at the Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), tomorrow, Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 10am.

The meeting at the AICC has become necessary because of the ongoing renovation works ongoing in the Chamber of the Parliament House.

The major issue on the timetable for the meeting would be the presentation of the budget estimates for the first three months of the 2025 fiscal year for approval by the finance minister.

The session would also be expected to be used to revoke the controversial Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2023 (L. I. 2462) which allows for mining in forest reserves.

The demand for the revocation of that Instrument has grown over the weeks as the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, took centre stage of national discourse.

It formed part of organised labour's demand and has been acceded to by the government. Other items including bills, loans, and resolutions are also expected to be passed and approved.

The meeting could experience low turnouts as has been the case in the previous meeting as MPs who are seeking re-election continue to engage their constituents ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The House would be expected to adjourn again after the approval of the budget for members to go and prepare for the elections.

In a related development, the Government has presented to Parliament an instrument to revoke the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) (Revocation) Instrument. L. I. 2462, which regulated mining in forest reserves.

By a letter dated October 10, 2024, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, presented the revocation instrument to the Clerk of Parliament to be laid in accordance with the Constitution.

In accordance with article 11(7) of the Constitution, the Instrument comes into effect after 21 sitting days of Parliament unless same is annulled by the votes of two-thirds of members of Parliament.

It is recalled that organised labour declared to embark on industrial action on October 10, following what it described as the government's lack of commitment to stop illegal mining in forests and water bodies.

But, the organisation suspended its intended action at the eleventh hour.

In a statement released to the media on October 9, the General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah, said organised labour was pleased with government's enhanced measures and time bound measures in respect of demands by the labour unions to fight illegal mining.

This was after a meeting between government, leaders of organised labour and the Ghana Employers Association on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

He said the concessions offered by the government was "significant" to the demands of organised labour.

Mr Ansah said organised labour "will keenly monitor the implementation measures by the government and government will hear from us if it fails to do the needful."