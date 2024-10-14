Ghana: Mrs Kyerematen Leads Eastern Region Caravan Campaign

The Caravan Campaign Tour of the Movement for Change has made its presence felt in the Eastern Region as Mrs Patricia Kyerematen, wife of the independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen, led a high-powered delegation to the Zongo community in Nsawam.

The delegation, which was met with a grand reception at Adukto Katakana, signifies the Movement's growing momentum ahead of the 2024 general election.

The chief and elders of the Zongo community warmly welcomed Mrs Kyerematen and her team, expressing their deep appreciation for the respect shown by thee Movement for Change in prioritising local communities in their campaign.

"We are honoured to host the Movement for Change," the chief Alhaji Rashid Saddique said.

He added a heartfelt appeal for development, highlighting the community's hope that Alan Kyerematen's presidency will bring much-needed progress.

"Should Mr Alan Kyerematen become president, we humbly request that our community's development needs be addressed," the chief added.

In her response, Mrs Kyerematen, visibly moved by the warmth of the reception, assured the community that their concerns would be communicated directly to her husband.

"I am deeply touched by the love and enthusiasm shown here today. I will relay your request to my husband, Alan Kyerematen, who is fully committed to improving the lives of all Ghanaians, including the cherished Zongo communities," she stated.

Mrs Kyerematen expressed her excitement over the vibrant support from the people of Nsawamm, and emphasised that the Movement for Change would build stronger relationship with all communities, ensuring that no one is left behind in the nation's progress.

While she was making waves in her home region of the Eastern Region, her husband, Mr Alan Kyerematen, was turning the Ashanti Region, his stronghold, inside-out with his vigorous campaign.

Known for his powerful policies under the Great Transformational Plan (GTP), Alan Kyerematen's message of change is resonating across the country, and his wife's dynamic involvement is solidifying the Movement's grip in the Eastern Region.

As a daughter of the Eastern Region, Mrs Kyerematen's involvement in the campaign has already started causing ripples across the region.

Her personal connection to the land and her ability to engage directly with the people have made her a force to be reckoned with on the campaign trail.

The visit to the Nsawam Zongo community underscores the Movement for Change's dedication to connecting with the grassroots and ensuring that the voices of every community are heard.

The Movement for Change, under the leadership of Alan Kyerematen, is focused on addressing the concerns of every Ghanaian, particularly the marginalised Zongo communities that have long been left behind.

As the campaign heats up, it is becoming clear that the Movement for Change is serious about its promise of transformational leadership and its commitment to bringing development to all corners of Ghana.

The next few weeks are expected to see even more intense campaigning as Alan Kyerematen and his team continue to crisscross the country, engaging with voters and presenting the Movement's vision for a brighter future.

The caravan tour continues to gain momentum, and with Mrs Kyerematen spearheading the campaign in the Eastern Region, the Movement for Change is positioning itself as a formidable contender in the 2024 general election.