Ghana: NDC Targets All 11 Upper West Seats

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is targeting all 11 parliamentary seats in the Upper West Region in the December 2024 poll.

If achieved, it would be an addition of three seats to the eight it currently holds. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds the remaining three.

The NDC's presidential candidate, former President, John Dramani Mahama, made the call at a rally at Nadowli in the Nadowli-Kaleo constituency on day one of his three-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region on Saturday.

Mr Mahama underscored the need for the NDC to secure overwhelming majority in the next parliament to execute the party's reset agenda.

He said if he won the election, he would need the Members of Parliament (MPs) to drive the agenda to turn around the fortunes of the country from the mess it's been driven into by the current regime.

To this end, the former president stated that a skirt and blouse votes - a political term where a voter chooses the presidential candidate of one party and a parliamentary candidate of another party - would not be in the interest of the country.

The Upper West region, a historical stronghold of the NDC, the former president noted must once again throw its weight behind the party to bring development to the area.

In the face of the depreciating local currency, growing unemployment, and general economic hardship, former President Mahama highlighted that the NDC has a proven track record of superior economic management and should be trusted with the mandate to steer the country back onto the path of progress.

The campaign also took the former president to Wicheau in Wa West and Goripie in Wa East. He was also in Daffiama in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa constituency, Charia in Wa Central, and Kpongu in Wa Central.

In the separate engagements, the former president's message to the voters focused on change and how same would bring development to the region.

Moreover, Mr Mahama indicated that the next NDC government would improve the deplorable road network of the region, enhance the educational and health care delivery systems, and support agriculture through the establishment of Farmer Service Centres.

According to the former president, the NDC remained determined to improve on the quality of the life of the people, which he said has retrogressed under the eight years of the Akufo-Addo- Bawumia's government.

"We are committed to bringing change to Ghana, and it starts here in the Upper West Region," Mr Mahama stressd, adding that, "I'm eager to work with you to address the challenges facing our communities."

He then cautioned the electorate against falling for the 'sweet talks' of the NPP and Dr Bawumia, and vote for realistic and achievable alternatives being proposed by the NDC.