Ghana: President Praises Okyenhene for Championing Environmental Conservation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, for his unwavering commitment to environmental conservation over the past 25 years.

He said since ascending to the Ofori Panin Stool, Okyenhene, has championed the fight against deforestation, irresponsible mining, water pollution, and activities that harm the environment and contributed to global warming.

Speaking at a grand durbar in Kyebi to mark Ofori Panin's 25th anniversary as the Okyenhene, President Akufo-Addo lauded his consistent advocacy.

"Today, the advocacy you started 25 years ago has become an issue of serious concern to all," the President said.

"Many groups and institutions have joined the campaign against irresponsible mining and the need to protect the environment. You have done well. You have promoted peace and development in Okyeman. The world has seen your dedication and humility," he said.

The grand durbar marked the culmination of a series of events celebrating Ofori Panin's 25-year reign.

The celebration included a tour of the five divisions under his rule, allowing him to interact with divisional chiefs and subjects.

The tour began with a durbar in Kukurantumi for the Adonten division, followed by Benkum in Begoro, Nifa in Asiakwa, Oseawuo in Wenchi, and Gyaase in Kwaben.

During the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo encouraged the Okyenhene to stay focused on his work despite any personal attacks.

"As for the insults, don't worry, just stay focused. If you complain of insults, then what about me?" he said with a smile, referencing his own experiences in public service.

For his part, Osagyefuo Ofori Panin, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the numerous supporters and institutions that have backed his environmental efforts over the years.

Reflecting on Ghana's governance system, the Okyenhene criticised the overly centralised system, arguing that it hampered development and accountability.

He called for greater decentralisation, urging the government to empower local assemblies to manage resources and oversee local institutions effectively.

He pointed out that while Dr Kwame Nkrumah's centralised model of governance was initially beneficial, it had since become ineffective in promoting long-term development.

"We send all our resources to the national coffers, and governance is controlled from the top. This system hasn't helped us, and we need to change it," the Okyenhene emphasized.

The anniversary durbar attracted numerous high-profile chiefs from across Ghana, including the Ga Mantse, Nungua Mantse, Osu Mantse, New Juabenmanhene, and Ejisu and Manso Nkwanta chiefs. Other attendees included the Offinsohene, Yilo Krobo chief, Kwahu Tafo chief, Okuapehene, and other prominent chiefs from the Central and Western regions.

The event featured a vibrant cultural display, reflecting the rich traditions of the various regions. Ofori Panin, as the head of the Asona family in Ghana, known as "Asona piesie," continues to play a significant role in both cultural leadership and environmental advocacy.