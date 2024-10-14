Liberia: Cecelia Kpor Criticizes President Boakai's Governance, Forewarns of Protests Over Policy Failures

Monrovia — Madam Cecelia K. Kpor, former National Treasurer of the Congress for Democratic Change USA Chapter and a member of the All Liberian Party (ALP), has issued a stern warning to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. She urged him to curtail his "honeymoon" period filled with excessive and unproductive travels or face continuous massive protests from the citizens starting in 2025.

Speaking over the weekend during a donation event at the University of Liberia, Madam Kpor provided the Student Unification Party (SUP) with militant materials, including laptop computers and megaphones, on the Capitol Hill campus in Monrovia. She expressed her disappointment with the current administration, accusing President Boakai and his officials of contradicting the values of their "Rescue Mission" and "ARREST Agenda," which had garnered popular support during the 2023 presidential election.

"Mr. President, since you lack the courage to take appropriate and prompt actions against your officials who are stealing from the Liberian people, and you continue to misuse taxpayers' money on fruitless travels, you have 2024 as your honeymoon year to play, steal, and appoint people who treat the country as their personal property," she emphasized.

The U.S.-based Liberian politician and former representative candidate for Montserrado County Electoral District #17 cautioned the Liberian leader against neglecting the promises that led to his election. "If you fail to deliver on the changes for which former President George Weah was replaced, the masses will remind you constitutionally," she warned.

Madam Kpor advised the president to reduce his frequent international trips and focus on the pressing needs of the Liberian people, such as the poor education system, inaccessible quality healthcare, infrastructural development, and deplorable road conditions.

"It is time to see the outcomes of the previous travels he has made alongside dozens of government officials," she added. She also criticized the utility of foreign scholarships from his trips that are conducted in French, pointing out that Liberia is an English-speaking country.

Upon presenting the donations to the leadership of the Student Unification Party (SUP), Madam Kpor said the gesture aimed to motivate and bolster the campus-based political movement in its efforts to promote social justice, accountability, and transparency in the national government.

She also highlighted the need for the larger society to treat those young academics in khaki with high respect. Moreover, Madam Kpor called on diaspora-based members of SUP to demonstrate their connection with the party through actions, not just words.

"As a member and product of this great party, SUP is not just a mere group of young people who are not serious as others may think. This is the time for other comrades at home and abroad to recognize the efforts of these great fighters," Madam Kpor urged.