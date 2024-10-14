Liberia: Catholic Priest Arrested for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

Monrovia — Father Daniel L. George, a priest at Christ the King Catholic Church, has been arrested in connection with allegations of raping a 16-year-old girl. The arrest followed the issuance of a writ by the Monrovia City Court, prompted by a complaint from the victim's parents.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse occurred repeatedly between April and October 8, 2024. Father George is accused of luring the minor to various locations, including Invincible Park and the church compound, where the assaults allegedly took place on multiple occasions, including at the girl's own residence.

The complaint asserts that Father George not only sexually abused the girl but also threatened to kill her and her mother if she disclosed the incidents. This has reportedly left the survivor in "severe distress, pain, and trauma."

The allegations violate Section 14.70 of Liberia's Rape Law, which condemns sexual violence against minors.

The arrest order, issued on October 12, 2024, mandates Father George's immediate detention to face charges of statutory rape. Magistrate L. Ben Barco emphasized the case's seriousness, stating it constitutes a violation of Liberia's peace and dignity.

Reports indicate that Father George was apprehended after visiting the survivor's home while her parents were out, leading to his arrest by court officers.

Meanwhile, the Church recently expressed its commitment to safeguarding minors and vulnerable women from sexual abuse. In August, 54 priests from the Catholic Archdiocese of Monrovia reaffirmed this commitment by signing a compliance form in line with the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Liberia (CABICOL) guidelines on child protection and sexual abuse.

At a recent workshop held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Archbishop Most Rev. Gabriel Blamo Jubwe called on clergy to uphold their commitment to integrity and accountability.

He stated, "We as a Church must first hold ourselves accountable and lead others with integrity."

The Church's take on the issue of sexual abuse has evolved, with leaders worldwide, including Pope Francis, emphasizing the need to protect minors and take firm stances against abuse.

This arrest comes amid broader discussions within the Church about accountability and the necessity for preventive measures against sexual violence.