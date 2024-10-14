Africa: CAF to Conduct Doping Officers Control Workshop for Wafu B Zone in Ouagadougou

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") will be hosting a CAF Doping Control Officers Regional Workshop in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The three-day workshop designed will be held in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso between 14 - 16 October and will be officially opened by the nation's Minister of Sport Mr Somda Roland, who will be joined by Burkinabe Football Federation President, Colonel Major Oumarou Sawadogo.

The WAFU B Zone's hosting of the workshop will be the second workshop conducted b CAF this year following a three-day workshop conducted in Cairo earlier this year.

The three-day gathering will be led by a highly experienced delegation of internationally recognised medical doctors, Health Practitioners as well as CAF Medical Staff led by CAF Medical Manager, Dr Sidiki Boubakary.

Part of the training will see CAF aiding the participants with the use of the MODOC System, which has been in use across CAF competitions since the beginning of 2024.

MODOC is a digitized system of planning and executing "in-competition" and "out of competition" anti-doping control measures.

CAF's use of the MODOC system represents a major step forward in its ongoing fight against doping in African football and will allow for Anti-Doping Officers to be better empowered to make use of the technology to curb the scourge that is being fought by CAF.

The impact of this workshop will not only impact local competitions within the WAFU B Zone, but through ongoing engagements and improvements as well as the rolling out of the workshop in other CAF Zones, it will see the benefit extending across the continent and assist CAF in protecting the image of football in Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Below is a rundown of the three-day workshop:

Introduction of the MODOC system

Day 01 of the key topics of discussion will be the training of the MODOC system will be overseen by CAF's Head of Anti-Doping Unit, Proffessor Yasser Adbel Rahman.

The workshop will be designed to enhance the skills of the anti-doping agents and improve CAF's fight against doping in African football.

CAF Medical Manager, Dr Dr. Sidiki Boubakary will also conduct a presentation of CAF's measures and strategies in relation to health and medical matters in African football.

Out-of-Competition Testing and Prohibited Substances

Day 02 of the workshop will see participants being taken through the various ways of making use of the system during out-of-competition testing by Dr Zakia Bartagi.

The practical session will also include various topics such as the use of substances and list of banned supplements that the agents need to be wary of as well as Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs).

The closing day (16 October) will be a special focus on in-depth MODOC usage which will be overseen by Dr Chrsiana Baah. This will be done in groups sessions for interaction and knowledge exchange.

CAF Regional Anti-Doping Workshop Dates: