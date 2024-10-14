Ghana: Youth Advocate Bright Ofori Appointed to Unodc Youthled Integrity Advisory Board

Bright Ofori joins UNODC's YouthLED Integrity Advisory Board, aiming to promote integrity and combat corruption globally, building on his extensive experience in youth advocacy and governance

Youth advocate and business strategist, Bright Ofori, has been appointed to the YouthLED Integrity Advisory Board of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Ofori shared the news, expressing his excitement for the opportunity to contribute to global efforts aimed at promoting integrity and combating corruption.

"This is another opportunity to serve the world and help make it a better place than I found it," he wrote on his X page.

I am happy to announce my appointment by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (@UNODC) to serve on its YouthLED Integrity Advisory Board.This is another opportunity to serve the world and help make it a better place than I found it. 🇬🇭👉🏿🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/2Y4o7qpwjN-- Bright Ofori (@IAmBrightOfori) October 10, 2024

As a member of the YouthLED Integrity Advisory Board, Ofori will join other young leaders working to shape policies and initiatives focused on enhancing transparency and governance around the world.

His appointment builds on years of advocacy work, during which he has collaborated with international organizations, governments, and institutions like the European Parliament and Ghana's Office of the Special Prosecutor.