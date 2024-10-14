Nigeria: Lagos Records Fresh Building Collapse

14 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

An official in an update said no fatalities have been recorded in the incident.

A two-storey building collapsed in the Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Okunbor described the incident as "a self-collapsed building on Amusu Street, Baale Bus Stop, Orile Iganmu."

He said "no casualties" have been recorded in the collapse.

The agency's Response Teams in Search and Rescue Operations are already at the building collapse scene.

Records have shown that Lagos takes the lead in the incidences of building collapse.

The development speaks to structural and regulatory failure across the country.

