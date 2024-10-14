Liberia Chamber of Mines Praises President Boakai for Establishing National Railway Authority

Monrovia — The Liberia Chamber of Mines has congratulated President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on the signing of Executive Order No. 136, which establishes the National Railway Authority (NRA) to oversee and manage Liberia's rail assets.

This strategic initiative is viewed as a significant step forward in enhancing the nation's infrastructure, particularly in terms of mining and natural resource transportation.

The creation of the National Railway Authority is expected to ensure efficient management and expansion of Liberia's rail network, laying a robust foundation for sustainable development and improved connectivity across regions.

The Chamber through a release issued in Monrovia expressed the believe that this initiative will facilitate the smooth transit of mineral resources to ports and markets, thereby attracting foreign investment and creating new economic opportunities for communities throughout Liberia.

"We look forward to working closely with the Government of Liberia and the newly established National Railway Authority to ensure the effective implementation of this transformative policy," the Chamber release stated. "This will contribute to the growth of our mining sector and the overall prosperity of Liberia."

President Boakai's Executive Order No. 136 extends the provisions of Executive Order No. 112 and reaffirms the government's commitment to enhancing the country's rail infrastructure.

This order, which takes immediate effect, aims to ensure the efficient and equitable use of rail infrastructure by all stakeholders, particularly within the mining sector, as well as for the transportation of passengers and goods.

Executive Order No. 112, originally issued on October 17, 2022, had expired without the passage of the National Rail Authority Act by the National Legislature.

In response, President Boakai has acted swiftly to establish the NRA to regulate and manage Liberia's rail infrastructure in accordance with international best practices.

Key Provisions of Executive Order No. 136 include: Establishment of the National Railway Authority: The NRA will develop policies and governance rules to manage the country's rail assets, covering both above-rail and below-rail infrastructure.

Appointment of Rail Regulators: The NRA will engage qualified rail regulators to oversee the operation and development of rail infrastructure, ensuring safe and equitable access for eligible users.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Staffing and Leadership: Key officials, including a Managing Director and Deputy Managing Directors for Administration and Operations, will be appointed by the President.

Funding through User Fees: The NRA's operations will be financed through fees levied against users of Liberia's National Railway Assets.

Proposing Legislation: The NRA is tasked with drafting a National Rail Authority Act for submission to the National Legislature.

Dispute Resolution: Disputes arising from the implementation of the Executive Order will be resolved through arbitration, adhering to Liberian law.

President Boakai emphasized the government's commitment to fair and well-regulated access to rail infrastructure, aligning with broader goals of economic growth and public benefit.

This Executive Order highlights the government's dedication to fostering a robust rail infrastructure that supports Liberia's mining sector, enhances transportation logistics, and strengthens the national economy.