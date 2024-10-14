Liberia: The Friendly Counselor Foundation Commemorates World Mental Health Day

Monrovia — The Friendly Counselor Foundation (TCF), a non-profit organization, marked World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2024, in alignment with the global theme "Prioritize Your Mental Health."

The organization, founded by Dr. Quita Whea Roberts in 2006, has been actively involved in supporting underprivileged children, mental health patients, and community members within and beyond Montserrado County.

David CK. Washington, the Program Officer of TCF, highlighted the organization's commitment to saving lives and transforming local communities in Liberia.

He emphasized the importance of mental health, which encompasses individuals' reasoning, behavior, and emotional well-being, affecting how they manage stress and make decisions. Washington stressed that good mental health is crucial at all stages of life, enabling individuals to cope with challenges, work productively, and contribute to their communities.

During the event, Mrs. Comfort Cooper, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of REJ-Comfort Mental Healthcare, delivered a keynote address underscoring the urgent need for mental health services in Liberia, a nation that has faced significant challenges due to past conflicts and recent health crises.

She highlighted the collaborative efforts of various organizations and institutions in raising awareness and providing support for mental health issues in the country.

Mrs. Cooper acknowledged the psychological impact of past conflicts and recent crises on the population, leading to prevalent issues such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and substance abuse.

She emphasized the importance of increased investment in mental health services, research, and evidence-based practices to address these challenges effectively.

Mrs. Cooper called for concrete actions, comprehensive policies, and sustained investment in mental health services to build a more resilient society in Liberia.

In conclusion, the commemoration of World Mental Health Day by The Friendly Counselor Foundation and the insightful address by Mrs. Comfort Cooper shed light on the critical importance of prioritizing mental health and investing in comprehensive solutions to address mental health challenges in Liberia.