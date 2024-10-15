Nigeria: UN Initiates Global Recognition for African Traditional Medicine

14 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Iniabasi Umo

The United Nations Federation of International ASTRO Africa (UNFIA) has initiated the process for the global recognition of African medicine.

UNFIA initiated the process during a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with the National Association of the Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP).

Speaking during the MoU signing, UNFIA's Africa Resident Coordinator, Prof Olumuyiwa Babalola, said the partnership would bridge the gap between traditional African medicine and the world.

"This is a transformative step forward in ensuring that the rich knowledge of African medicine is shared and appreciated on a global scale.

"This collaboration sets the stage for traditional African medicine to gain international recognition. As part of the agreement, both organidations will work together to promote, preserve, and elevate traditional medicine while creating a comprehensive database that will connect NABTMP practitioners with a global audience," he stated.

The National President ofNANTMP, Dr Shaba Maikudi, said the group had over 500,000 practitioners comprising Traditional Raw Materials Association, Traditional Birth Attendants, Faith Healers, and Islamic Prophetic Medicine Practitioners.Maikudi stated that all members of the group would benefit from the partnership as they would be better positioned to share their expertise on a global platform."Traditional African medicine has long been at the heart of healthcare in many communities. Yet, despite its proven efficacy, practitioners have faced challenges such as limited formal recognition and restricted access to global platforms," he said.A digital platform that will serve as a global database for NANTMP members was developed during the partnership to ensure that the expertise of members is accessible to researchers, institutions, and practitioners around the world.The database is expected to revolutionise the way traditional medicine practitioners connect and collaborate across borders.

