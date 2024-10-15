Nigeria: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

14 October 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Yinka Olatunbosun and Segun James

A weather-beaten, maroon-coloured two-storey building on Amusu Street, Orile Iganmu, Lagos has collapsed.

The incident, which sent bystanders into panic, occurred at approximately 8:54 am on Monday, October 14.

An amateur video circulating on social media captured the terrifying moment of the building collapse, as well as the fearful noise that ensued from eyewitnesses.

The footage showed the structure reduced to rubbles, while a cloud of dust engulfed the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), signed by its Head of Public Affairs Unit, Nosa Okunbor, said no casualties were recorded during the incident.

 

