Nigeria: Collapsed Building - There Was Noise for 30 Minutes Before It Caved in - Witnesses

The two-storey building which collapsed in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State, on Monday morning, was said to have made some sounds for 30 minutes before it caved in.

Daily Trust witnessed the rumbles of the collapsed building at the venue, cordoned off by the state's emergency responders and law enforcement agencies.

In an interview with some residents, they said the building owned by an undisclosed developer was marked for demolition by the state government but it was still occupied by few persons who owned shops at the ground floor.

Daily Trust learnt that the strange sound signal availed some of the occupants to rescue for their lives before the building collapsed.

According to Dayo Adedoyin, many of the occupants had packed out from the building over two months due to the warning signs, claiming the house was poorly constructed.

"I was on my way going out when it happened. We heard a sound for 30minutes and later it just came down. Some people had even left. Most of the tenants had moved out, that is why we had no casualty.

"The building is residential; and there were shops downstairs. Definitely, the building has been giving sign for long but it is a developer's house and you know how they do their houses are. The building is not even up to 20 years, it is not standard, that is just it. We don't even know who the developer and owner is.

"It has been sealed sometimes ago and I don't know how they went about before it it was reopened."

Ahmed Afeez, a youth leader said the collapsed building sent wave of panic, appreciating the state's responders for quick intervention.

He raised concerns over the building close to the collapse one, saying it is at the risk of collapsing.

"I have an idea that they had given them notice to vacate the premises. You know some of them, there is no money, I know that is what is still keeping them there. Thanks to the Lagos state government. I believe they are doing their job. If you are look at this house now the one I am looking at here it is not giving indication that they should vacate the house but my advice to them is whenever they see such they should try and go to the right channel," he said.

LCDA Chair warns occupants of sealed building to vacate

The Chairperson, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Funmilayo Akande Mohammed, in an interview the newsmen at the venue, urged occupants residing in buildings sealed by the state government to leave for their safety.

"Our people are very stubborn. I am very sure the owner is aware of the state marking but our people like free things and I know the landlord will not collect money from them. Why are we risking our lives? I warn everybody there to be very careful. They should not risk their lives because of unnecessary things," she said.