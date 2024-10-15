Nigeria: Again, Nigerians Thrown Into Darkness As National Grid Collapses

The nation has again been plunged into total darkness following the collapse on Monday evening of the national grid system for the sixth time in 2024.

Distribution companies confirmed this on Monday through statements to inform their respective consumers where they disclosed that the collapse occurred at 6:48pm.

Confirming the incident to its customers, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company in a statement on its X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 18:48hrs which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network.

"We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us," Eko DisCo said.

Similarly, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) also announced a total system collapse of the national grid, leading to a widespread blackout across the South-East region of Nigeria.

EEDC in a statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, confirmed that the outage affected all of its interface stations connected to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

"We regret to inform our customers that all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, making us unable to provide services across our network. We are awaiting further information from the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo regarding the cause of the collapse and the timeline for restoration," the statement read.

As a result, customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States are currently without electricity.

For its part, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) told its customers, "Dear Valued Customer, the current outage is due to a system failure from the national grid at 6:58 pm, impacting power supply across our franchise areas."

LEADERSHIP recalls that the current collapse of the national grid makes it the sixth in 2024, raising concern about the power supply challenges in Nigeria.