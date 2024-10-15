Nigeria: Obaseki in Fresh Crisis Over Alleged Involvement in Okpella Monarch's Selection Process

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is facing intense backlash from members of Okpella community in Edo State for allegedly politicizing the selection process to the throne of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella.

This is even as a contempt and criminal proceedings was on Friday served on the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Monday Osaigbovo, and the Edo State Government for acting on a matter before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Governor Obaseki had through his Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Osaigbovo,

on September 26, 2024 appointed Lukman Akemokhue as the new Okuogbellagbe of Okpella.

This was even despite the fact that Akemokhue was aware that the case was in court as instituted by one of the contenders, Mike Sado.

The community has vehemently rejected this decision, citing Obaseki's blatant disregard for traditional customs and his clear favoritism towards his political associates as many took to the streets to protest the imposition.

Meanwhile, the Okpella Council of Village Heads is currently up in arms over Obaseki's appointment of Akemokhue as their traditional head, rejecting the move due to the disregard for their customs and laws.

The council made its stance clear in a strongly-worded letter to the governor, emphasizing clearly that "the selection process is the responsibility of the kingmakers, not the state government".

The council's main gripe is that Obaseki's decision undermines their autonomy and cultural heritage and they are not afraid to speak out against it.

They likened the governor's choice of candidate to political cronyism, stressing that Akemokhue's appointment violates Section 19(1) of Edict No. 16 of 1979, outlining the procedure for selecting a traditional ruler.

Specifically, Sado, a contender for the throne, who spoke with journalists in Abuja Monday, accused Obaseki and his associates of politicizing the selection process, disregarding the community's customs and traditions.

Sado claimed that the government's interference has led to confusion and conflict within the community.

He further accused the governor of setting a bad precedent that could undermine the customs and traditions of the community and such could attract the wrath of the gods.

Sado revealed that the kingship was initially narrowed down to three kindred, with each asked to nominate a candidate. His kindred was the only one to succeed within the given timeframe, while the others took two weeks.

"The agreement was that once you got nominated by your kindred, it is followed by an election since there was no consensus," Sado explained.

However, things took a dramatic turn when two kingmakers, allegedly working for one of the candidates, bypassed tradition and sent the three names directly to the governor.

"The Okpella Council of Village Heads intervened, directing the Otaru of Okpella to proceed with traditional arrangements. Sado was chosen, but documents sent to the Edo State Government were met with political maneuvering.

"The local government came in, gave us a date, and asked the Council of Village Heads to zero in on one person. When they realised the kingship wasn't in their favour, they scattered the whole process," Sado alleged.

"The kingship was zeroed to three kindred and each kindred was asked to nominate their candidate.

"We were given a day to do that and my kindred was the only one that succeeded in coming up with a candidate within two - three hours.

"It took the remaining two kindreds two weeks before they were able to nominate their candidates.

"The agreement was that once you got nominated by your kindred your name would be sent to the governor.

"There was supposed to be an election after the nomination where one candidate will be selected since there was no consensus on who to pick among the three candidates. They brought politics into it.

"The kingmakers wrote to the governor and asked the governor to allow them to select according to the tradition. That is where we are. It has been back and forth with different letters.

"The Okpella Council of Village Heads had a meeting and directed the Otaru of Okpella to go ahead with the normal traditional arrangements of nomination and send the successful candidate candidate to the government.

"I was chosen by the council. Documents were sent to the Edo State Government but because there were so many interests, the state government started playing politics with the selection.

"The same people that couldn't hold a meeting between the governor and the community for the past three years scheduled a meeting within two days and the governor agreed to call all the candidates for proper settlement. But we didn't hear from the governor again.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It was alleged that the government asked Lukman to go and win his polling unit and when he does that he would be made the king.

"We thought it was a joke. Because why would the governor come up with such an arrangement?

"Our people are asking that the right thing should be done. The state government knows that he is not the people's choice. He used cultists to invade the community and this led to loss of lives.

"The Otaru was supposed to install the new king in accordance with our traditions. The rules on how to appoint a king is very clear as stipulated in Section 19(1) of Edict No. 16 of 1979.

"If the government said it didn't understand the process of installing a new king, all it needed to do was to give us security and call the kingmakers to elect a new king. But because there is politics in the selection process the government is not willing to do the right thing.

"All we want is for the Edo State Government to do the right thing in line with laid down tradition and customs," said Sado, who revealed that he has no issues with Akemokhue Lukman who is currently in police custody over the alleged sponsor of recent killings in the community.