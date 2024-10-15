Libya/Nigeria: Tinubu Condemns 'Inhuman Treatment' of Super Eagles in Libya, Calls for Justice

14 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Tinubu has said that he was deeply moved by the 'inhuman treatment' endured by the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a Libyan airport, warmly welcoming their safe return to Nigeria.

The harrowing experience of the national football team at the hands of their hosts and the Libyan authorities prompted the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw the Super Eagles from a scheduled 2025 AFCON qaualifier match on Tuesday.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expected the Disciplinary Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct a thorough investigation and recommend appropriate action against those who wilfully violated the organisation's Statutes and Regulations.

The President commended the proactive coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development in addressing the unfortunate episode and ensuring the safe return of the Nigerian players and officials.

President Tinubu applauded the players for keeping their spirit alive despite the excruciating ordeal in Libya.

The Nigerian leader recognised football's unifying power in bringing nations and people together and views the treatment of our citizens as unsportsmanlike and inhumane, a stark contrast to the spirit of the game he deeply appreciates.

He fervently called on all lovers of the round-leather game and administrators to unite and work collaboratively to prevent and overcome such incidents in the future.

