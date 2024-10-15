Nigeria: Federal Govt Upgrades Maiduguri Airport to International Status

In a quest to further revamp the aviation industry by President Bola Tinubu-led government, the federal government has upgraded the Muhammadu Buhari Airport Maiduguri to international status.

Minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, stated this during a courtesy visit by the Borno State governor, Babagana Umar Zulum, to his office in Abuja on Monday.

Keyamo described North-East region of Nigeria, particularly Borno State, as a commercial centre that connects Nigeria with other countries.

He said the airport will commence full operation as an international airport from January 1, 2025.

According to him, "Establishment of international airport in Maiduguri is strategic to receive international flights coming in from Middle East into this country, it has the capacity, it has the size, population and infrastructure to support as international airport."

The minister said that the level of wealth in Borno State was yet untapped, and with this development, north-eastern Nigeria was set for economic revival.

The ministry's head of press, Odutayo Oluseyi, said while speaking during the visit, Governor Zulum expressed satisfaction on the new status the Muhammed Buhari Airport Maiduguri has attained.

He commended President Tinubu, the Aviation Minister and the entire aviation sector for the uncommon transformation in the aviation sector.

He assured the minister that North-East governors will provide the political will needed to ensure the smooth operation of the airport.

According to him, "The services in the sector has improved, anyone can attest to that, in terms of safety the sector has experienced development and growth, I have seen efforts the Nigeria government is making for a better aviation industry."

Zulum requested that the Nigerian government expedite action to ensure Nigeria has her own national air carrier, which will serve the interest of Nigerians.