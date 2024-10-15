Liberia Braces for First Solar Farm

The Liberian energy sector has received a major boost with the official groundbreaking for the country's first-ever solar farm by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Over the weekend, President Boakai officially broken ground for Liberia's first-ever solar farm in Harrisburg, Montserrado County.

The US$90 million project, funded by the World Bank, is expected to generate 20 megawatts (MW) of electricity by its completion in August 2025.

The facility is also expected to house 30,000 advanced solar panels, producing 30 gigawatts of renewable energy annually with about 25 hectares.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, October 11, 2024, President Boakai highlighted the project's importance, stating, "This solar farm represents a significant leap forward for our energy sector. It is not just an investment in technology but in our future, providing reliable power for all Liberians."

Liberia has long faced critical energy shortages, with the national grid failing to meet the growing demand. The country's heavy reliance on the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant leaves the grid vulnerable, especially during the dry season when water levels decrease.

Despite progress since the plant's rehabilitation, many areas still experience frequent blackouts. Businesses and households often depend on costly, inefficient diesel generators to fill the gap.

However, the solar farm will help reduce the strain on the hydropower system by providing a stable, year-round supply of electricity.

Its 52 advanced inverters, four smart transformers, and 500 meters of underground wiring will further improve the efficiency and resilience of the electricity grid.

The project also includes real-time monitoring systems to ensure optimal performance.

President Boakai said beyond addressing energy shortages, the solar farm is to deliver significant economic benefits.

The Liberian Chief Executive revealed that the project will create hundreds of construction jobs, along with long-term employment opportunities in operations and maintenance.

Furthermore, he said that the US$2 million grant tied to the project will support local solar firms, which will encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the renewable energy sector of Liberia.

Businesses, which have long struggled with unreliable power, will benefit from more affordable and stable electricity.

"Access to consistent power will reduce costs for companies and households alike; it will foster investment and drive growth in our economy, while also lifting the burden of high energy costs for everyday Liberians," President Boakai noted.

In rural areas where many families rely on kerosene for lighting and cooking, the solar farm is expected to bring much-needed access to reliable electricity, improving quality of life and lowering household expenses.

During his remarks, President Boakai emphasized the broader significance of the solar project for Liberia's energy future. "This is a critical step in reducing our dependence on imported fuels and moving toward energy independence," he said.

He mentioned that the project will not only address Liberian current energy challenges but positions Liberia as a leader in renewable energy for the future.

With its completion set for 2025, the solar farm is poised to make a lasting impact on Liberia's energy sector, helping to meet growing power demands, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and driving economic growth across the country.