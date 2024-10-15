Africa: Unicef Urges Global Action As 800 Million Children Lack Basic Hygiene Services in Schools

15 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

More than 800 million children around the world lack access to basic hygiene services, including water and soap, at their schools, according to the United Nations.

The staggering figure, shared ahead of Global Hand washing Day, underscores the urgent need to improve hygiene infrastructure to protect children's health and well-being.

Marking Global Hand washing Day on Tuesday, UNICEF reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring every child has access to hand washing facilities.

The lack of basic hygiene in schools leaves children vulnerable to a range of preventable diseases, including diarrhoea illnesses and respiratory infections, which can impact school attendance and learning outcomes.

UNICEF's ongoing efforts focus on expanding access to clean water and soap in schools across the world, especially in low-income regions.

Hand washing, a simple yet effective practice, has been proven to significantly reduce the transmission of diseases, making it a critical tool in global public health strategies.

"Every child deserves the right to a safe and healthy learning environment," UNICEF stated. "We are working tirelessly to close the hygiene gap and ensure schools have the necessary facilities to protect students' health."

The call for action on Global Hand washing Day highlights the broader need for investment in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in schools, as these are essential for improving health outcomes and promoting equity in education.

With the support of international partners, UNICEF continues to lead global initiatives aimed at ensuring that schools around the world are equipped with the resources necessary to provide a safe environment for children.

