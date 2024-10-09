Nigeria: Govt Advocates Handwashing Culture to Combat Diseases, Save Lives

9 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

As Nigeria prepares to mark the 2024 Global Handwashing Day, the minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, has urged Nigerians to recommit to the practice of handwashing with soap.

The minister stated this at a media briefing in Abuja to commemorate the 2024 Global Handwashing Day, which has the theme "Why are clean hands still important?"

He emphasised the life-saving importance of handwashing, calling it a "global health necessity" that can prevent the spread of diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, and pneumonia.

While significant progress has been made in promoting hand hygiene, Prof. Utsev warned that it is essential to maintain and improve handwashing practices beyond public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Handwashing with soap is an affordable, accessible 'do-it-yourself' vaccine for sanitation-related diseases. It cuts deaths from diarrhea by nearly half and from acute respiratory infections by a quarter," the minister noted.

Prof. Utsev stressed that handwashing is the "first line of defense" in preventing disease outbreaks and reducing the impact of future pandemics. He also highlighted its role in combating antimicrobial resistance and supporting efforts to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

Despite the proven benefits of handwashing, the minister acknowledged that many Nigerians still lack access to basic hygiene facilities. He pointed out that while a 2021 report showed 99 per cent awareness of handwashing practices, actual access to handwashing facilities remains low.

He called for accelerated efforts to improve hygiene services in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 6.2, which focuses on access to water and sanitation.

Prof. Utsev acknowledged the support of partners such as Reckitt, Action Against Hunger, WaterAid, UNICEF, and Sightsavers in promoting hand hygiene.

He also called on the media to play a critical role in spreading the message of handwashing to every corner of Nigeria. "Your work can amplify hygiene messages, spur governments and businesses to action, and inspire individuals to take responsibility for their health and the health of others," he said.

The minister urged all stakeholders to take concrete actions to ensure universal hand hygiene. "Each of us has a role to play in making handwashing a universal practice," he said.

"Let us strive for a world where every child can grow up with the simple habit of washing their hands with soap, where every healthcare worker has access to hygiene facilities, and where every community can protect itself from preventable diseases," he added.

To commemorate the 2024 Global Handwashing Day on October 15, the minister said that the National Task Group on Sanitation (NTGS) has planned various activities, including electronic and social media campaigns on radio, television, and online platforms.

