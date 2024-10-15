Nigeria: Mpox - Govt, Red Cross Prepare for Vaccination Commencement, Sensitise Caregivers, Public

The federal government of Nigeria, the Nigerian Red Cross in conjunction with other organisations have begun preparations for the commencement of vaccination to citizens to curb the incidences of Monkey Pox (MPOX) in the country.

The officials disclosed plans to commence vaccination during a capacity training for state officials to prepare to meet the needs of the people from the national to the local levels.

The Incident Manager of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Odianosen Ehakhamen said the training programme was a multi-sectoral, multi-disciplinary coordination for the viral disease.

He said the programme has other organisations like the Federal Ministries Health, Environment, and Agriculture as well as the African CDC, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and others.

Speaking at the programme, the Secretary General of the Nigerian Red Cross, Dr Abubakar Kende, pledged the continued support of the agency while calling for accurate reporting, communication and engagement of the public to combat the epidemic in the country in the same way other diseases like meningitis, Lassa Fever, COVID and others were handled.

Similarly, the Country Manager of the Norwegian Red Cross, Morris Monson, bemoaned the underreporting of suspected and confirmed cases of Mpox in some states as a major obstacle to the limited success recorded in the battle against the epidemic.

Earlier, in his presentation, the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Lead of the Nigerian Red Cross, Dr Mohammed Muzzammil, explained the meaning of MPOX, how it spreads, those at risk, symptoms, prevention and treatment options.

He said infections could be transmitted through hand contact, nasal droplets and threat droplets within the epidemiologic triangle of host, agent and environment.

He added that workers need to kit themselves with the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like face masks, face shields, a pair of gloves, sterile disposables, apron, and a pair of close-toe shoes.

"There are three levels of precautions that you need critical and non-critical equipment for care: number one is contact, number two is droplets, and umber three is airborne," he said.