Ethiopia: African Defense Ministers' Conference Kicked Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The first African Defense Ministers' Conference, focused on regional peace and security issues, began today at the Adwa Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa.

The conference, running for the next three days, is themed "Africa: United in Peace, Strong in Security."

The conference is expected to discuss the importance of strengthening existing partnerships to combat terrorism, address global and regional security threats, and outline directions for future cooperation.

Additionally, presentations on the existing world order and its impacts on Africa, along with panel discussions on contemporary security challenges in the continent will be held during the conference.

African defense ministers, representatives of regional organizations, senior military officers, military attachés based in Addis Ababa, and researchers engaged in military affairs are attending the conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, Defence minister Aisha Mohamed, former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and senior government officials are also in attendance.

Ethiopia's Ministry of Defense emphasized the need for collective consultation and solutions to address the continent's current challenges, and Ethiopia has convened this conference to facilitate such discussions.