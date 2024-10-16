Africa: Ethiopia's Deputy PM Stresses Need for Africa to Engage Globally On Its Own Terms

Addis Ababa — Africa must engage with the world on its own terms, ensuring that its interests are represented and respected on the global stage, said Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Temasgen Tiruneh.

The first African Defense Ministers Conference organized by Ethiopia on its own initiative kicked of in Addis Ababa at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum this morning.

Opening the conference, the Deputy Prime Minister mentioned that Africa is currently facing security challenges.

"We come together today at a pivotal moment for Africa, our continent faces profound security challenges, intrastate conflicts, cross border tensions." he stated.

Nations that were once seen as stable are now grappling with new vulnerabilities, Temesgen said, adding extremist groups are taking root, not just in government spaces, but in areas once considered secure.

"Yet even as we confront these difficult realities, we are united in purpose. We are not here to simply talk about the problems we face. We are here to find solutions."

The Deputy Prime Minster elaborated that this moment calls for us to reaffirm a "principle that has guided us for decades, 'African solutions to African problems.' That idea is not just a slogan, it is an imperative."

"We cannot look to others to solve our challenges, all too often; foreign interventions under the guise of humanitarian aid or human rights advocacy, have complicated our efforts to achieve peace. It is up to us here on this continent to take responsibility for our security and for our future."

As Africans, we understand that our strength lies in our unity, Temesgen said, adding that the security of our nations cannot be left to chance. It must be built by our hands, using our own resources and forge it through our shared commitment.

"When African nations share intelligence, train our forces together and support each other in peacekeeping efforts, we will be able to strengthen not only our own security, but the security of the future continent."

Moreover, he added that Africa does not exist in isolation. Global powers have a vested interest in our affairs, and their influence is felt in our economies, our politics and yes, in our security.

Hence, he stressed that "We must engage with the world of our own terms, ensuring Africa's interests and represented and respected on the global stage."

"Our task is to strike the right balance, leveraging the support we receive while building the strength we need to stand on our own. That is how we preserve our sovereignty, our dignity and our independence, " Temesgen emphasized.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, at this African Defense Ministers Conference, there will be consultations on matters that will ensure the security of our people, build a strong security system and enable Africa to stand firm in the rapidly changing global environment.