Liberia: LDEA Reports Seizure of Drugs Valued U.S.$1million

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) reports the seizure of drugs valued at US$1 million from across Liberia.

This amount was confiscated during a series of raids carried out by the LDEA between September 2024 and October 14, 2024, across major drug-consuming counties. Montserrado County recorded the highest percentage, 98%, followed by Grand Cape Mount County, 2%. The percentages include 80% Kush, 17% Cocaine, and 2% Marijuana.

The LDEA reports that in September, it confiscated drugs valued at US$1 062 867. 57 or an equivalent of 201, 944, 838. 30

Of the seizures, the total number of suspects accounts for 40 Liberians: 30 males, 25 females, five Nigerians, including 4 males and 4 females, four female Sierra Leoneans, and 4 Guineans, bringing the total to 31 males and nine females.

The LDEA says the remaining counties recorded minimal drug consumption or nearly 0%.

In addition, the LDEA arrested Agent Roland Hne of River Gee County and Volunteer Agent Abel Cranshaw of Maryland County after they were found in possession of 14.2 grams of kush in Killepo, Kanweiken, River Gee County.

Both individuals are currently under investigation for possession of the drugs, which valued US$284 (L$53,960). If found guilty, they will be forwarded to court for trial.

In a related development, the LDEA has issued a written reprimand to Volunteer Agent Faith N. Toe for failing to adhere to road safety measures stipulated in Category A, Dot 1 and 8 of the agency's code of conduct.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agent Toe was captured in a social media video clip circulated widely on September 9, 2024, riding a commercial motorcycle without a helmet. The LDEA views this as violating current road safety and traffic measures enforced by the Liberia National Police (LNP).

She was subsequently investigated by the Agency's Board of Internal Inquiry and Professional Standards (BIIPS), during which she admitted guilt and expressed remorse for her actions.

Furthermore, the LDEA has suspended two volunteer agents, Abraham Goffa and Varney Jusu, for taking personal belongings from two suspects during a raid on September 18, 2024, in Monrovia.

Both men were accused of violating Category 'D', Dot 17 of the LDEA code of conduct by taking personal belongings from the suspects. After an investigation by the agency's BIIPS, it was confirmed that they were indeed liable for the accusations.

The LDEA leadership has since returned the personal belongings to their rightful owners and ordered Agents Goffa and Jusu to surrender all LDEA property and cease performing services for the agency.