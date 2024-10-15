Liberia: LNBA to Partner With Supreme Court On Rule of Law

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) says it is prepared to sit with the Supreme Court to find an amicable solution to ensure adherence to the rule of law and access to justice.

On Wednesday, October 14, 2024, LNBA president Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie proposed the partnership at the formal opening of the Supreme Court of Liberia on Capitol Hill.

"The essence of going to Court is to get relief, and if said relief cannot be acquired because of the lack of legal representation, then access to justice cannot be realized," said Cllr. Rennie.

Cllr. Rennie noted that the LNBA has previously called on the government to respect the Financial Autonomy Act of 2006, which gives the Judiciary financial autonomy.

Rennie suggested that some provisions in the Act have not been respected by the Legislative and Executive Branches of Government.

He believes that the failure to adhere to the Act has led to the under-allocation of funds to the Judiciary during budget periods.

Cllr. Rennie argued that the Judiciary is not involved in preparing the budget, unlike the other branches of government.

He continued that in most instances, the amount presented by the Judiciary is never given credence. Instead, a particular figure is assigned to operate within a budget ceiling.

The LNBA president stated that this does not show any respect to the Judicial Branch of Government.

The Bar recommended that the budget issue be handled collectively by the three branches of government to avoid bringing such issues to the public's attention.

"We agree with the proposal of the Chief Justice that a joint consultative meeting on the 2025 calendar budget be promptly convened among the three Branches of Government," said Rennie.

Be suggested that doing so would provide an understanding and ensure that an agreement can be reached, consistent with the law of this jurisdiction.