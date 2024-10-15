A staunch supporter of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Richlue Burphy is urging President Joseph Boakai to take decisive action against officials who defy asset declaration policy as enshrined in the Code of Conduct.

Burphy urges the President to dismiss or suspend violators without pay, emphasizing the importance of transparency and governance in fulfilling promises made to Liberians during the 2023 Presidential campaign.

He says adherence to asset declaration law is crucial in restoring public trust and ensuring ethical leadership. He notes that strict enforcement of these regulations will send a strong message about his (President Boakai's) commitment to integrity.

However, Burphy's call comes after the President recently appealed to his officials to declare their assets to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) in accordance with the law.

Prior to the President's appeal, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) reported that 73.5% of 1,900 public officials are yet to declare their assets and liabilities, as Article 91 of the Liberian Constitution requires.

Article 91 mandates high-ranking officials, including the President, Vice President, members of the Legislature, and other officials designated by law, to declare their assets and liabilities to promote transparency and prevent conflicts of interest, corruption, and abuse of power.

But in an open letter issued to President Boakai over the weekend, Burphy said, "Mr. President, the second R in the ARREST Agenda is for Rule of Law! We cannot forget that because when we gathered at the grounds of the Capitol on January 22 this year, it was to witness you take the oath to protect, uphold, and defend the Constitution and other laws of Liberia."

"As the Chief Executive of this country, you are clothed with the authority to implement and execute the laws that are made by the Legislature whilst the Judiciary interprets; independent, coordinate branches of government operating under the doctrine of separation of powers", he reminds.

He underscores that the law says: "An official appointed by the President shall declare his/her assets not later than thirty (30) days after appointment. Failure to comply shall result in immediate suspension from office until full compliance is obtained. This in found in the Code of Conduct Section 10.2 (h)," he reminds.

According to him, it has been several weeks since the LACC reported that more than half of those appointed in government as officials have not yet declared their assets. He added, "I believe your Ministry of State actors didn't hide that one from you, either."

He says many of them have failed to respect and comply with the law, and they have been receiving taxpayers' money for over 8 months. "I believe you know that too. This is clearly against the ARREST Agenda and the laws of Liberia, and you need to act."

He notes that President Boakai's alleged failure to act in accordance with Section 10 of the Code of Conduct places him (Boakai) in the same class with his officials, which is not what the President UP partisans.

He says this goes against the President's oath of office on that fateful January 22 when Liberians and foreign guests converged under scorching sun in admiration at the Capitol Building.

"Mr. President, did we waste our time and resources to go and witness that inauguration, not knowing that you, yourself, won't respect the laws and the oath you took? I don't want to believe so."

He notes that some officials are already saying in their various corners that they won't declare their assets and the President won't do anything to them, adding, "They are even saying you don't have time for those kind of things and some of the people in the very ministry of state with you are saying that too."