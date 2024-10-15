Liberia: Boakai Demands Concrete Action At World Food Forum

President Boakai has told the World Food Forum that, through sustainable practices and improved inputs, development in food and cash crops, fisheries, and livestock can drive rapid growth in the next few years.

Monrovia, October 15, 2024: In an address at the World Food Forum in Rome, Italy, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai called for urgent concrete action and impactful steps that will drive tangible change on the ground.

Boakai said Africa, a land abundant with natural resources and agricultural potential, tragically finds itself at the epicenter of the food crisis.

Referencing the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports, President Boakai indicated that millions of people across this diverse continent of Africa and many other parts of the world face acute food shortages.

He added that the stark reality is that, despite its fertile soils and vibrant cultures, Africa is beset by complex challenges such as climate change, conflict, economic instability, and inadequate infrastructural investments in agriculture.

"We are not here today simply to highlight the challenges but to call for concrete action -- urgent, impactful steps that will drive tangible change on the ground," said President Boakai.

He informed the forum that Liberia stands ready to contribute to this global movement for food security by sharing its vision and experiences in building an inclusive, resilient, and transformative agrifood system that can deliver sustainable food security and nutrition for today and the future.

"Located in the heart of West Africa's Upper Guinea Rainforest region, Liberia is recognized as one of the world's most biodiverse areas. We are also one of the world's wettest countries, with an annual rainfall exceeding 2500 mm," he explained.

According to President Boakai, Liberia's revised 2021 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commits to reducing GHG emissions by 64% below the projected business-as-usual level by 2030.

In doing so, he reaffirmed Liberia's dedication to environmental sustainability, with 10% of the reduction unconditional and 54% dependent on international support.

He presented Liberia as a vital net carbon sink, absorbing more greenhouse gases (GHGs) than it emits, and proudly contains over 40 percent of West Africa's remaining rainforest.

While Liberia remains proud of its contributions to addressing global warming, President Boakai noted that it must also recognize the importance of its dependence on the soil for its food security and economic development.

"We must prioritize funding for agricultural innovation and sustainable farming practices. By equipping farmers with the right tools, knowledge, and resources, we can increase crop yields and diversify production, ensuring farmers can feed their families and lift themselves out of poverty," he stated.

Additionally, President Boakai informed the forum that Liberia's agricultural sector is vital to the country's economy, accounting for 28.9% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He detailed that Liberia's agricultural sector also provides a livelihood for over 68% of its population. He continued that development in food and cash crops, fisheries, and livestock can drive rapid growth in the next few years through sustainable practices and improved inputs.

"We will focus on food crops, fisheries, and organic cash crops like palm oil and cocoa, which positively impact food security and local commerce," he said.

He also outlined his government's vision for sustainable agriculture and food security, which he described as simple but ambitious.

"It requires that we purposefully invest in sustainable value chains that promote agricultural productivity, reduce food loss, enhance processing capabilities, improve market access, and develop inclusive agribusiness models that empower smallholder farmers, women, and youth," said President Boakai.

In his address, President Boakai said the government is starting an Agro-Industrial Development Program centered on Oil Palm and Cocoa.

This initiative will transform the oleo-products industry into a cornerstone of our economic growth and wealth creation.

"Our vision encompasses six key objectives: achieving sustained economic growth, establishing new pillars of growth, creating wealth in our rural communities, generating vital foreign exchange, boosting employment opportunities, and attracting foreign direct investments."