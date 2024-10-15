Nigeria: MFM, Customs Set for Thrilling Showdown in Zenith Bank/NBBF Women's Premier Basketball League

Basketball fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing whether MFM will retain their title or if Customs can exact revenge.

Defending champions MFM Women's Basketball team are set for an epic clash with Nigeria Customs Women's Basketball team in the 2024 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women's Premier Basketball League final.

MFM sailed through into the final with a convincing 72-53 victory over Royal Aces on Monday.

This sets the tone for an exciting matchup against former champion Nigeria Customs, who muscled past the First Bank team in the other semi-final contest.

In their semi-final tie, MFM dominated all four quarters, showcasing their championship mettle.

The team's impressive performance demonstrated why they are the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, it was tougher for Nigeria Customs who narrowly edged out nine-time league winners First Bank Women's Basketball team in a nail-biting encounter.

Customs faced a tough challenge against First Bank, who initially led in the first quarter.

However, Customs rallied back, taking the second quarter and the lead.

The game seesawed, with First Bank fighting back in the fourth quarter, only to be outdone 57-51 by Customs.

This sets the stage for an intriguing final matchup between MFM and Customs, who previously clashed in the group stage, with MFM emerging victorious.

Last season's title triumph saw MFM edge Customs in the Super 4's final game, securing their maiden championship in extra time.

The final matchup promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams vying for the top spot.

The third-place game will feature First Bank against Royal Aces at 2 pm, while the final between MFM and Customs tips off at 4 pm at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

