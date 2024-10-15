Nigeria: MFM, Customs Set for Thrilling Showdown in Zenith Bank/NBBF Women's Premier Basketball League

15 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Basketball fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing whether MFM will retain their title or if Customs can exact revenge.

Defending champions MFM Women's Basketball team are set for an epic clash with Nigeria Customs Women's Basketball team in the 2024 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women's Premier Basketball League final.

MFM sailed through into the final with a convincing 72-53 victory over Royal Aces on Monday.

This sets the tone for an exciting matchup against former champion Nigeria Customs, who muscled past the First Bank team in the other semi-final contest.

In their semi-final tie, MFM dominated all four quarters, showcasing their championship mettle.

The team's impressive performance demonstrated why they are the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, it was tougher for Nigeria Customs who narrowly edged out nine-time league winners First Bank Women's Basketball team in a nail-biting encounter.

Customs faced a tough challenge against First Bank, who initially led in the first quarter.

However, Customs rallied back, taking the second quarter and the lead.

The game seesawed, with First Bank fighting back in the fourth quarter, only to be outdone 57-51 by Customs.

This sets the stage for an intriguing final matchup between MFM and Customs, who previously clashed in the group stage, with MFM emerging victorious.

Last season's title triumph saw MFM edge Customs in the Super 4's final game, securing their maiden championship in extra time.

The final matchup promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams vying for the top spot.

The third-place game will feature First Bank against Royal Aces at 2 pm, while the final between MFM and Customs tips off at 4 pm at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Basketball fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing whether MFM will retain their title or if Customs can exact revenge.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.