Liberia Holds National Oil-Spill Preparedness Workshop

Monrovia — The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), in collaboration with the National Port Authority (NPA), kicked off a five-day workshop on Monday to boost Liberia's oil-spill response preparedness. The workshop, which will take place from October 14 to 18 at A'la Lagune in Monrovia, aims to strengthen Liberia's collaboration with international partners to mitigate environmental risks and enhance national capacity for spill prevention and response.

Speaking at the opening, Liberia Maritime Authority Commissioner/CEO Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. expressed gratitude to NPA for co-sponsoring the workshop and acknowledged the contributions of various partners and stakeholders, including Anaïs Guillou, GIWACAF Project Manager, Marittima Ltd technical consultants and Facilitators Ms. Nicky Cariglia and Julie Brandt. He emphasized the importance of environmental protection and the need for robust preparedness measures. "Oil spills pose a serious threat to our marine environment, coastal communities, and the overall health of our oceans. This workshop is a critical step in strengthening our national capacity to respond effectively," he said.

Organized under the Global Initiative for West Central and Southern Africa (GI WACAF), the training workshop brings together key stakeholders, including industry experts and government officials, to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for oil spill prevention and response.

Participants will engage in practical exercises and discussions, including lessons learned from previous spills and response strategies tailored to Liberia's unique coastal environment.

This initiative highlights Liberia's commitment to safeguarding its marine resources while strengthening collaboration with international partners to mitigate environmental risks.