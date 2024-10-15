Liberia: House Begins 3rd Quarter Today

15 October 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Members of the House of Representatives are returning to Capitol Hill today for the third Quarter of the first Session.

Monrovia, Liberia, October 15, 2024--The House of Representatives commences its third Quarter of the first Session today, Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Capitol in Monrovia.

The Director of Press of the House, Robert B. Haynes, says the resumption of business is in line with the new amendment of Section (1) of an Act Fixing Day for the Annual Adjournment of the Legislature of the Republic of Liberia and to establish in lieu thereof, an Act Setting the Calendar of Adjournment for the Legislature.

During this third quarter, the House of Representatives will continue to focus on its mandate of representing the interests of the Liberian people and providing effective oversight of the Executive Branch of government. This will be achieved through robust legislative debates, deliberations, and the passage of laws that promote national development and enhance the welfare of the citizenry.

Prior to the latest return, the House of Representatives adjourned its 2nd Quarter on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The 55th Legislature reconvened its regular Session for three weeks on Thursday, August 29, 2024, and concluded on September 19, 2024.

At the climax of such, the august body then extended its special session by an additional one week from Friday, September 20 to Thursday, September 27, 2024, respectively.

The separate extensions were meant to deliberate on key national issues, including the 2024 draft recast budget.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa will deliver an opening address during today's first day sitting.

Activities for the 3rd quarter are expected to run until December 31, 2024, when the first session comes to an end, pending the commencement of the 2nd session next year in January. Editing by Jonathan Browne

