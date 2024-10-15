Liberia: CDC Accuses Liberia National Police of Political Bias and Human Rights Violations

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has accused the Liberia National Police (LNP) of politicizing its work and failing to protect citizens, following a request from the LNP for a meeting with legal representatives of an estate. In a strongly worded letter addressed to Inspector General Gregory Coleman, CDC's National Secretary General, Jefferson Tamba Koijee, outlined a series of alleged human rights violations and police misconduct under Coleman's leadership.

The letter, dated October 11, 2024, was in response to a request by the LNP to meet regarding a legal matter involving the "Intestate Estate of the late Martha Stubblefield Bernard." However, the CDC sharply rejected the invitation, accusing the police of being involved in a conspiracy against the party and failing to uphold the rule of law.

Koijee asserted that under Coleman's leadership, the LNP had "exhibited unprofessionalism and reneged on its statutory responsibilities to protect lives and properties." He added that the CDC would not engage in any discussions with the police until justice was served for alleged victims of police violence.

Koijee cited several incidents in which the CDC believes the LNP failed to act or was complicit, including the killing of peaceful citizens during the Kinjor Massacre and multiple shootings of civilians, such as the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old student, James Kany, in the Rehab community. "The police under your leadership have proven its highest level of police partisanship," Koijee wrote, further accusing Coleman of reinstating police officers involved in armed robberies and other crimes.

The CDC expressed dissatisfaction with the LNP's response to these incidents and condemned the police's involvement in what it described as "malicious police practices." Koijee stated, "We do not see it necessary to sit with the Liberia National Police until justice is served to our fallen patriots."

The letter, which was also copied to international bodies, including the U.S. Embassy, European Union, and ECOWAS, called on Coleman to cease politicizing the police force. Koijee concluded by affirming the CDC's commitment to defending its members and premises from further police actions: "The CDC will never again surrender a micro inch of its premises to the Liberia National Police for perpetrating crimes."