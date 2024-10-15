Nigeria: Actress Lola Idije Clears Air On Claim That Omoborty Snatched Her Daughter's Boyfriend

Omoborty tied the knot with her US-based lover, Adeniyi Olabiyi, in the presence of friends and well-wishers in July.

Actress Toyin 'Lola Idije' Afolayan has addressed the allegation that her colleague, Biodun 'Omoborty' Okeowo, snatched her husband from her daughter.

In July, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Omoborty tied the knot with her US-based lover, Adeniyi Olabiyi, in the presence of friends and well-wishers.

Since the mother-of-two known for maintaining a low profile tied the knot over two months ago, she has not been in the news, until recently.

On Sunday, a controversial blog, Gistlover, accused Omoborty of snatching Mr Olabiyi from Lola Idije's daughter, claiming that the actress's husband had previously proposed to Lola Idije's daughter.

Gistlover further alleged that Omoborty's marriage to Mr Olabiyi was motivated by her desire to secure an American Permanent Resident Card, among other allegations.

However, Lola Idije, in a statement on her Instagram page Monday, refuted the allegation and said she did not know Mr Olabiyi prior to Omoborty's wedding.

The 65-year-old actress added that if Omoborty had indeed snatched her daughter's boyfriend, she would not have attended her wedding.

"Good evening everyone, I want to address the story going around since yesterday and to clear the air. The first time I ever spoke to Omoborty's husband was when she introduced him to me on a phone call," she wrote.

She said neither she nor any of her daughters knew him before then.

She continued, "Biodun aka Omoborty did not snatch my daughter's boyfriend. I attended the wedding; there is no way she would do that and I still would attend the wedding. Thank you and I hope this clarifies everything."

Mother figure

Meanwhile, Omoborty, during an Instagram live session on Monday, also refuted the allegation, noting that she took Lola Idije as a mother since the death of her biological mother.

She further clarified that her husband had no prior contact with Lola Idije until she initiated a call to introduce him to the actress.

"My husband doesn't know any of Lola Idije's daughters. He spoke to Mummy Lola for the first time through me because I don't want the narrative suggesting that Biodun snatched her husband from the daughter whom she considered a mother. I won't lie about this; I embraced her as my mother when my mother passed away, and I made that clear to everyone.

"It's also evident that I love Mummy Lola Idije and hold her in very high esteem. I don't understand where the lie about me snatching her daughter's boyfriend is coming from. I implore all parties involved, whom Gistlover is using to tarnish my name, to come forward and tell the truth. Tosin, I'm begging you, because they said you're the one posting this and that you were indirectly speaking to me."

Gistlover lies

Furthermore, Biodun stated that the allegations made by Gistlover against her and other Nigerians were entirely fabricated.

She voiced her concerns about the tendency for people to accept Gistlover's posts as truth, labelling them as "fake news and lies".

"To everyone, please know that whatever Gistlover has ever written about me is false. I ask that you help me plead with Tosin--she's a woman as well--to come forward and name the person she is referring to so that people will know Gistlover is spreading fake news. Some gullible individuals believe whatever Gistlover posts. Gistlover always lies; I have a screenshot of Gistlover's lies," Omoborty added.

Omoborty, who gave birth to her son and daughter out of wedlock, rose to fame in 'Okanjua' and 'Alapo Aje', and has since established herself as a prominent figure in the Yoruba film industry.