Nigeria: Incessant Grid Collapse, an Embarrassment to the Nation - Nigerians

Many electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have decried the incessant grid collapses, describing it as an embarrassment to the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nation was thrown into darkness on Monday following the collapse of the national grid.

NAN reports that the collapse on Monday was the sixth in 2024.

However, power has been restored to some parts of the country on Tuesday.

The consumers residing in Kubwa, Lugbe, Kuje and environs told NAN that it was time the Federal Government find a lasting solution to the incessant grid collapse.

Mrs Eniola Oluseyi residing in Kubwa described the incessant grid collapse as embarrassing, urging government to find a way of ending the problem.

Oluseyi said that every time we experience black out or grid collapse, this is embarrassing to the consumers.

"Government should find a way of ending this collapse or blackout to avoid future reoccurrence, " she said.

On his part, Mr Chibuzor Okoye, residing in Lugbe said that every time we hear of grid collapse or system failure, adding that it does not augur well for the country.

Okoye said that the government should put the right machinery in place to prevent future occurrence as this was not good for the country.

Mrs Priscilla Akpan also residing in Lugbe said that it was not good for the grid to collapse often, thereby putting Nigerians in darkness.

"This is not good for the country where a lot of money is spent on the power sector, yet no improvement "she said.

Another consumer residing in Kuje, Mr Usman Aliyu said that with the money being spent on power in the country, grid collapse should not be experienced.

According to him, huge amount is voted for the power sector, so those in charge of maintaining the grid should find out the reason for the incessant collapse and address it.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), on its Twitter handle said the grid collapsed on Monday at about 6.58 p. m.

It, however, did not give reasons for the collapse.

"Be rest assured that we are working with relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid stabilises," it said.