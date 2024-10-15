Liberia: Four-Story School Building Collapses, No Casualties Reported

Bushrod Island — The incident occurred late Monday evening, October 14, 2024, in the Bloc "C" Jacket Community, located behind the famous C-Boy Video Club.

Community Chair, Mr. Rockson Wollor, told The Liberian Investigator that residents heard a loud noise from the falling building at about 5:30 p.m. "When we heard that strange sound, we all rushed in the direction and discovered that the lawmaker's building, which was under construction, had collapsed," he said.

Mr. Wollor stated that the actual cause of the collapse, whether due to an engineering fault or another issue, has not yet been established. However, he confirmed that some contractors were working inside the building when it fell.

He also revealed that, fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and all the contractors have been contacted and confirmed to be in good health.

"Even though all the engineers are unharmed, we can't be certain if anyone else was in the building at the time, as people often pass through or stay in the area," Wollor added.

He explained that the engineers were in the final stages of the project, working on tiling and other minor tasks when the building collapsed.

Representative Kamara was not present at the time of the incident. According to Wollor, the lawmaker owns three buildings in the area, including the collapsed one, a clinic, and an apartment, all situated near a riverbank on dried, swampy land.

"The residential building, which is like an apartment, was affected because it was located directly beneath the collapsed structure. The clinic was also impacted," Wollor noted.

The entire property is located near the Battery Factory Community, overlooking the river. Wollor suggested that past sand mining activities in the area could have contributed to the collapse, stating, "People used to dig sand in the area, so perhaps the sand mining undermined the building."

Since the incident, Representative Kamara has not issued any public statement regarding the situation.

At the same time, The Liberian Investigator has not independently verified the financial value of the damaged properties.