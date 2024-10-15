Nigeria: Over 50 Clerics Storm Oporoza for Revival in Gbaramatu Kingdom

No fewer than 50 Clerics from Ijaw nation and beyond have stormed Oporoza town in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, where they launched a revival war to set free the kingdom from the power of darkness and underdevelopment.

Pastor Samuel Ukuli of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and Chairman Gbaramatu Interdenomitional Christian Fellowship, who spoke at the end of the 6th Edition of Gbaramatu 2024 Prayer day in Oporoza town, said the campaign was aimed at igniting the fire gospel of Jesus Christ in the entire towns and villages in Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Pastor Ukuli maitained the 3-day prayer programme has begun to yield result, adding, "The wind of Holy Ghost is blowing already."

He said turnaround of lives for Christ was imminent and the Gbaramatus could not afford to be left behind hence the need for a wind of revival to set free the land from ungodly practices, wickedness, backwardness and attract the blessings of God.

The Publicity Secretary of the Gbaramatu Interdominational Christian Fellowship, Pastor Felix Famutua while giving a brief history of the Gbaramatu Prayer Day said it was conceived by Pastor Ukuli after he attended a similar programme at Egbema Kingdom in 2017, and brought home the idea to Gbaramatu land which was welcomed by all clerics from Gbaramatu Kingdom.

According to Pastor Famutua, the Royal father of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba also gave his royal blessings and endorsed the vision, then fixed to hold every October 13 of every year.

He affirmed the monarch's participation in the pre-planning of the yearly programmes, describing his ideas as mind blowing.

Covenant Ark of Safety Inc, Heroes City, Warri, Bishop Godswyn Soroaye, the guest speaker of the revival programme called for true repentance from sin and ungodly practices to attract the blessings of God.

He added, "With renewed spirit and fervent prayers, the revival gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ will offer more blessings and development to the Gbaramatu land."

Soroaye while admonishing the congregation, said the gospel of Christ was the only way to internal freedom, free man from the shackles and devices of satan control of our lives.

The bishop held that as a member of Ijaw Pentecostal Fellowship, he would continue to joined hands with other men of God to hold intercessory prayers and programme to liberate the Ijaw land to attract growth.

He expressed gratitude to HRM Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom for his prayers and royal blessings to members of the Gbaramatu Interdenomitional Christian Fellowship.