Liberia: Karish Eye Care ED Calls for Global Fight

Executive Director of Karish Eye Care (KEC), Catherine Gaisie is calling for a global fight against eye diseases and helping people with eyes sight problem.

Madam Gaisie said if a refined practical methodology approach is given to eyes patients, it would help fight back against diseases that can destroy the bulb of an eye.

Addressing a news conference at her office in Congo Town over the weekend, Dr. Catherine Gaisie said, it is important that citizens take advantage of various eye centers to know the problems they face with their eyes, especially identifying objects.

Dr. Gaisie who is also specializes in Ophthalmologist noted that there have been some significant improvements within the Eye Care Service (ECS) in Liberia, stressing the need for more budgetary support to the sector from both national and international donors.

She named eyes stringing, eyes examination, basic laboratory eye services, community engagement to identify sight problems, providing glasses, among others which she said are things carried out at the facility.

The Karish Eye Care Executive Director however, narrated the challenges faced as an institution but praised the workers' willingness to do professional work in reducing eye pressure and any form of eye diseases.

Addressing the media on the occasion making World Sight Day, Dr. Gaisie craved for more robust strategies in fighting diseases that affect the eye sight that will enable people in such category be of good quality.

Dr. Catherine Gaisie lamented the necessity of health practitioners to exhibit practical approach thus urging for a refined methodology in bringing an end to eyes diseases that tends to jargonize the health system.

"On this day, we come together to raise awareness about the importance of eye health and the need for accessible vision care for everyone. Vision is a vital part of our daily lives, influencing how we experience the world and connect with others. Yet, millions of people around the globe suffer from preventable blindness and visual impairment," Dr. Catherine Gaisie noted.

She stressed that health workers especially people who work directly with eye problems should work towards eliminating barriers that prevent individuals from receiving the treatment and support they need.

Dr. Gaisie furthered that from regular eye examinations to proper education on eye health, every step counts in creating a future where everyone can see clearly.

She wants citizens forge a complete willingness in combating poor eyes sight and damage eyes regardless of who is involved to bring back a perpetual sense of seeing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Catherine Gaisie has called on government and other international partners to see this as a means of helping the needy to restore their sight. She lauded the Ministry of Health and Lion's Clubs of Liberia for continuously partnering in ensuring a better service for all.

October 12 each year is celebrated as World Sight Day, a day set aside to remember those with eye problems and understanding the difficulties they face.

Karish Eye Care is an eye center which offers the availability of eyes check ranging from diagnosis and treatment as well as a comprehensive eye exams and advanced optical services and manages ocular diseases, including diabetes and hypertensive retinopathy, and specialize in glaucoma and pediatric optical services.

