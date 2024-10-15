Liberia: Act Against Violators Now

15 October 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Washington Tumay Watson

Montserrado County Senator, Abel Darius Dillon has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to take an immediate action against public officials in the executive branch of government who have vehemently refused to declare their assets but have taken positions in clear violation of the Code of Conduct.

According to Senator Dillon, government officials who have not declared their assets within nine months without the President taking action clearly indicates that the President is aiding and abetting the violation of the Code of Conduct by his officials.

Speaking on ELBC on Monday, October 14, 2024, the Rescue Senator said President Boakai has the authority to suspend and dismiss any official who is in violation of the Code of Conduct.

He also questioned why some officials of government are still holding on to their party positions and at the same time working as government officials but are yet to resign from their respective positions.

Senator Dillon said it is not time for President Boakai to ask people to resign from their political party positions if they want to be government officials after nine months which according to him, is a total violation of the Code of Conduct.

"It is not time to ask people to resign after nine months, the law says when you take office then you can manage a political party, the President should be angry by now," he said.

According to him, elected officials who are violating the Code of Conduct will face the wrath of the voters during the elections period.

Recently, President Boakai told his officials who are managing their political parties and are officials within the government to decide on resigning from either of the position but Senator Dillon strongly disagreed with the President.

Speaking on another national issue, Senator Dillon called on the public to rise up against their lawmakers to ensure that transparency and accountability are upheld.

He said it would be prudent for the public to stage seat-in at the Legislature in demand for the rightful things to be done in the interest of the country.

Share

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.