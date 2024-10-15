Liberia: Act Against Violators Now

Montserrado County Senator, Abel Darius Dillon has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to take an immediate action against public officials in the executive branch of government who have vehemently refused to declare their assets but have taken positions in clear violation of the Code of Conduct.

According to Senator Dillon, government officials who have not declared their assets within nine months without the President taking action clearly indicates that the President is aiding and abetting the violation of the Code of Conduct by his officials.

Speaking on ELBC on Monday, October 14, 2024, the Rescue Senator said President Boakai has the authority to suspend and dismiss any official who is in violation of the Code of Conduct.

He also questioned why some officials of government are still holding on to their party positions and at the same time working as government officials but are yet to resign from their respective positions.

Senator Dillon said it is not time for President Boakai to ask people to resign from their political party positions if they want to be government officials after nine months which according to him, is a total violation of the Code of Conduct.

"It is not time to ask people to resign after nine months, the law says when you take office then you can manage a political party, the President should be angry by now," he said.

According to him, elected officials who are violating the Code of Conduct will face the wrath of the voters during the elections period.

Recently, President Boakai told his officials who are managing their political parties and are officials within the government to decide on resigning from either of the position but Senator Dillon strongly disagreed with the President.

Speaking on another national issue, Senator Dillon called on the public to rise up against their lawmakers to ensure that transparency and accountability are upheld.

He said it would be prudent for the public to stage seat-in at the Legislature in demand for the rightful things to be done in the interest of the country.

