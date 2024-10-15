Liberia: Methodist Bishop Samuel Quire Denies Endorsing Same-Sex Marriages

Monrovia — Following weekend protests at two United Methodist Church (UMC) congregations in Monrovia, the Resident Bishop of UMC Liberia, Samuel Quire, has vehemently denied allegations that the church endorses or performs same-sex marriages. At a press conference held on Monday, Bishop Quire sought to clarify the church's stance on the matter and called for unity among its members.

"The United Methodist Church in Liberia is not a gay church, nor will it ever be," Bishop Quire declared. "We uphold traditional marriage as a sacred union between one man and one woman, and no church official has been authorized or will ever be authorized to perform same-sex marriages under my leadership."

The protests erupted following the suspension of Rev. Leo T. Mayson, a well-known pastor within the global UMC denomination who has vocally opposed same-sex marriage. Many congregants viewed Rev. Mayson's suspension by Bishop Quire as an attempt to introduce progressive ideologies that clash with their beliefs.

Bishop Quire explained that Rev. Mayson's suspension was due to conduct that disrupted church unity, rather than his views on marriage. "It is unfortunate that Rev. Mayson's suspension is being misinterpreted. His actions went against the discipline and governance of our church," he said.

Tensions flared when church officials attempted to introduce a new pastor at the New Georgia United Methodist Church, leading to confrontations between congregants and church leadership. A similar situation occurred at the 72nd United Methodist Church, where congregants rejected a newly imposed pastor, arguing the change was made without their consultation.

Amidst chants of "No to Same-Sex Marriage" and "Respect Our Beliefs" from protesters, Bishop Quire emphasized that leadership changes were necessary for maintaining church order and not punitive. "Authority in our church is not about personality; it is about discipline and governance. We must adhere to the Book of Discipline, and I urge every member to respect the decisions of the church," he stated.

These protests underscore the wider tensions within the global United Methodist Church, which has faced divisions, particularly between more progressive Western congregations and conservative branches in Africa and other regions. Many African UMC churches have already severed ties with the global body over its evolving stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

Bishop Quire reiterated his commitment to traditional values and dismissed rumors of the church's involvement in same-sex marriages as divisive. "The United Methodist Church in Liberia has always stood firm on the issue of marriage, and that will not change. The confusion surrounding same-sex marriage is being manipulated to create division within the church, and I urge all Methodists to reject these false narratives," he urged.