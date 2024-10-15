Liberia: Bishop Nugba Urges President Boakai to Prioritize Citizens' Needs and Tackle Corruption

Bushrod Island — The Diocesan Bishop of the Abosso Apostolic Faith Church of Jesus Christ, Samuel Fornatee Nugba, has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his government officials to "take their hands out of the cookie jar" and address the pressing needs of the citizens, drawing inspiration from the biblical figure Prophet Nehemiah.

According to the renowned Liberian cleric, Prophet Nehemiah prioritized addressing the needs of the people he was leading and refrained from enriching himself or his family at the expense of those he served.

In an exclusive interview with The Liberian Investigator at the conclusion of the church's 'Prayer for the Nation' ceremony on Sunday, October 13, 2024, on Bushrod Island, Bishop Nugba emphasized that the people of Liberia are no longer waiting for a Nehemiah to lead them. Instead, he pointed out, President Boakai and his officials are now in positions of leadership, much like Nehemiah in the Bible.

"We have Nehemiahs in the national government, but their hands are in the cookie jar. Until they take their hands out and focus on improving the lives of the people, citizens will continue to cry out against poor leadership and bad governance," he said.

Drawing parallels with the Holy Bible, the prelate highlighted that Nehemiah did not abuse his authority by dismissing civil servants, breaking the laws, or failing to provide job opportunities for his people.

He further cited Liberia's challenges, including deplorable roads, unstable electricity, a struggling economy, rampant corruption, lack of recreational facilities, a poor education system, subpar airports, and the absence of transparency and accountability among government officials. "I think the president needs to stand up to these issues and demonstrate the political will," Bishop Nugba emphasized.

The bishop also called on President Boakai to ensure that his appointed officials work in the interest of the people and to take swift action against those accused of corruption.

He extended his criticism to other government officials in the national legislature and judiciary, accusing them of prioritizing personal gain while the masses continue to suffer. "You're fighting for yourselves and your families, but the people who elected you or gave you your jobs have no one to fight for them. That is sad and unacceptable."

"They should be Nehemiahs for this country and rebuild the walls of Liberia. If they do, we will support and celebrate them," Bishop Nugba declared.

The bishop also commended Liberians, past and present regimes, and other political actors for maintaining peace during and after national elections, attributing this to the 'Prayer for the Nation' campaign held annually by the Abosso Apostolic Faith Church of Jesus Christ.

Each year, the church members and leaders dedicate time to thank God for the nation, pray for the country's leaders, and offer special prayers for the citizens.

Bishop Nugba praised his congregation for their unwavering support and commitment to the Kingdom of God. "If no one else wants to take up the mantle, this church will always stand in the vanguard, praying for the nation and its people. And God has always been good in answering our prayers," he concluded.