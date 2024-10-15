Liberia: Boakai Appoints Nyenka's-Nimley As Acting Commerce Minister

15 October 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has named Deputy Commerce Minister for Administration, Scholastica Tanneh Nyenkan- Nimley as Acting Minister of Commerce & Industry. She is to act in the position until the Liberian Chief Executive can name a replacement, according to an Executive Mansion release.

Madam Nyenkan-Nimley's appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Amin Modad who served in the position from February, 2024 up to Wednesday, 9th October, when he formally tendered his resignation letter.

As Deputy Minister for Administration, Madam Nyenkan-Nimley, for the past eight months worked expeditiously along with former Minister Modad in overseeing administrative functions of the Ministry.

Her duties include ensuring efficient operation and coordination among various departments of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, implementing policies, procedures and regulations in accordance with the Ministry's objectives and the Liberian government's vision.

While serving as Deputy Minister for Administration, she also assisted the Minister proper to formulate and implement policies geared toward achieving the mandate and goals of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), etc.

Madam Scholastica Tanneh Nyenkan-Nimley comes to the position with considerable wealth of experience.

