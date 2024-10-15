Liberia: Experts Call for Urgent Cybersecurity Regulations

Amid growing concerns about the vulnerability of Liberia's communications sector to cyber threats, experts are calling for the swift implementation of cybersecurity regulations and policies.

This urgent appeal comes in the wake of a three-day cybersecurity awareness conference organized by the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), which aimed to highlight the dangers posed by cybercrime both locally and globally.

During the conference, stakeholders emphasized the importance of cybersecurity, stressing that protecting the nation's digital infrastructure requires collective efforts from all sectors of society.

"Cybersecurity is everyone's business," said Mark Kamara, Cybersecurity Expert and Consultant. "We must work together -- government agencies, businesses, and civil society-- to build stronger defenses against growing cyber threats."

According to Kamara, Liberia currently lacks comprehensive cybersecurity regulations, leaving its digital landscape exposed to potential cyberattacks.

Other participants expressed concern that the absence of a national cybersecurity policy has made individuals, businesses, and critical institutions vulnerable to online risks, such as data breaches, hacking, and identity theft.

"There is an urgent need for Liberia to establish a national cybersecurity framework," Kamara said. "Without the right policies in place, we are all at risk. The government must engage the national legislature to move forward with these protections."

Experts at the event proposed that Liberia leverage international partnerships to develop its cybersecurity capabilities, suggesting that collaboration with other countries that have successfully implemented cybersecurity frameworks could offer valuable insights. "We don't need to do this alone," said an international cybersecurity consultant. "Liberia can benefit from the experiences of other nations, learning from their challenges and successes."

One significant recommendation from the conference was the involvement of qualified Liberians from the diaspora, particularly those with expertise in cybersecurity. Participants suggested that experienced Liberians living in the United States and other countries could assist in capacity-building efforts to help Liberia develop the necessary technical and operational skills to defend against cyber threats.

"It is crucial that we invest in building local capabilities," said Vivien Jones, CEO of MWETANA. "Cybersecurity should not be seen as an impossible challenge. With the right investments in training, technology, and infrastructure, we can make progress."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to enhancing local expertise, Jones recommended the establishment of baseline security standards for both public and private sectors to ensure compliance with national cybersecurity protocols. They called for a coordinated approach to national cyber defense, stressing that structured accountability and proper resource allocation are essential to strengthening Liberia's cybersecurity posture.

"Liberia's cybersecurity is still in its infancy, but that doesn't mean we should be overwhelmed by the task ahead," another expert explained. "We need to take small, strategic steps to build a solid foundation. It's about starting somewhere."

In the context of an increasingly interconnected world and evolving geopolitical tensions, participants underscored that fortifying Liberia's cybersecurity infrastructure is not only a matter of protecting digital assets but also a crucial element of national security.

In her closing remarks, Acting Commissioner for International Gateway Services at LTA, Angela Cassell Bush, expressed gratitude to all those involved in making the conference a success. "We extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to all participants, experts, panelists, and stakeholders who contributed to this important dialogue on cybersecurity," she said.

The conference, themed "Secure Our World", not only focused on technical discussions but also celebrated local culture, featuring cultural exchanges, spoken word performances, and refreshments including beverages such as fresh coconut water, lemongrass and Bissap.

"We look forward to continuing the journey of building a safer digital future for Liberia," Bush concluded, expressing hope for the future of Liberia's digital security.