Nigeria: Lagos Govt Issues Ultimatum to Contractor On Lagoshoms Project Deadline

The Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, has directed the contractor handling the LagosHOMS housing scheme in Ajara, Badagry, to meet the agreed project deadline or face consequences.

Akinderu-Fatai gave the directive during a tour of the ongoing project, accompanied by the technical team of the Ministry. He emphasized that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to ensuring that all ongoing housing projects are completed to the highest standards and within the governor's tenure.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to providing quality homes, particularly for low- and medium-income earners, Akinderu-Fatai inspected the site, which consists of 420 housing units spread across 35 blocks of one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats. He expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of construction but stressed the importance of meeting the delivery timeline.

"The delivery time must be met as agreed so we can commission the project and hand it over to the allottees," the commissioner stated. He urged the contractor to promptly report any challenges for immediate resolution, ensuring the project stays on track.

Akinderu-Fatai also highlighted the importance of using high-quality materials that provide long-term convenience and maintenance savings for homeowners. The project, according to him, is designed to meet the housing needs of residents in the Lagos West senatorial district.

Reassuring prospective homeowners, Akinderu-Fatai affirmed, "All hands are on deck to ensure Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's vision to significantly increase housing stock in Lagos is realized."

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, also advised contractors to have their building materials approved by the Ministry's technical team before installation, reiterating the government's commitment to closing gaps in the provision of affordable, high-quality housing across the state.