Liberia: Lawmakers Return for Final Quarter of 2024

The House of Representatives and the Senate have officially resumed work (transaction of business) since Friday, October 11, for the 3rd and final quarter of the 1st session of the 55th Legislature.

The first leadership meetings of the third quarter of both Houses was scheduled for Monday, October 14, while the 1st day sitting is scheduled for Tuesday, 15 October in their respective chambers.

The reconvening of the 3rd quarter is in consonance with the amended Act of the Legislature, which sets the Legislative sessions into three quarters. The 3rd quarter ends Friday, December 14, 2024.

The 1986 Liberian Constitution provides that each "House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings". Therefore the House of Representatives and the Senate approve their own governing rules of procedure. The courts have interpreted this clause to mean that a new Legislature can adopt the previous Legislature's rules and procedures and can also amend or repeal rules of proceedings of the previous Legislature.

Members of the Senate and House of Representatives returned on Capitol Hill following its 2nd constituency break which should have been two-month and two-week recess, but was cut short due to recalls by President Joseph N. Boakai to act on bills of national concern, including the 2024 recast budget, Presidential Transition Bill, An Act to amend title 30, Public Authorities Law, Liberia Codes of Law Revised to Establish the Liberian National Tourism Authority Act (LNTA), Loan Agreements, confirmation of nominees among others.

The first quarter of the Legislature commenced with the election of Grand Kru County District #2 Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Lofa County District #1 Representative, Thomas Fallah as Deputy Speaker and Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence as President Pro-tempore of the Senate.

Also, the House of Representatives witnessed the ushering of 46 Representatives with 27 reelected Representatives following victory in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections. However, the untimely death of Rep. Erol Madison Gwion, decreased the incumbents to 26, while the new representatives increased to 47. While the Senate witnessed the ushering in 11 new Senators, with four reelected Senators.

Meanwhile, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) led by President George Weah became the largest force in both chambers of parliament. It won 25 seats in the 73-member House of Representatives and 6 of the 15 seats at stake in the 30-member Senate. The Unity Party (UP) led by former Vice President Joseph Boakai came second, taking 11 seats in the House and one seat in the Senate. No candidates won an outright majority in the first round of the presidential elections held in parallel with the parliamentary polls.

With respect to its constitutional power, the bath House devoted most of the sittings to their Cardinal responsibilities: lawmaking, oversight and representation; as well as the fourth duty -- development.

The Senate further devoted some of the time to vet and confirm presidential nominees.